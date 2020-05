NYC seniors combat isolation with comedy Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )



Comedian and former writer for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Jo Firestone, leads a group of NYC seniors through monologues and rapid-fire prompts, helping them find humor in the darkness of isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. (May 20) 👓 View full article

