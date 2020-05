Web extra: Mitch Albom's Haitian orphanage Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

After the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti, author Mitch Albom helped build and expand the Have Faith Haiti Mission & Orphanage in Port-au-Prince. Here, Albom and correspondent Nancy Giles are serenaded by the students. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this