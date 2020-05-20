Stop the Stigma: Karamo on mental health in minority communities, setting emotional goals

Global  

"Queer Eye" star Karamo is known for helping people work through their emotions. But it's his own experience with severe depression, anxiety and drug addiction that's helped him become an advocate for mental health. Karamo joins "CBS This Morning's" special "Stop the Stigma" broadcast to discuss why he used to think mental health support was only for "rich white people." He says he even thought of taking his own life.
