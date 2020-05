Related news from verified sources 10/23: CBS Evening News Republicans storm closed-door impeachment hearing; Oldest living American to guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier gets his own salute.

CBS News 5 days ago



Sen. Tom Cotton on China tariffs: "There will be some sacrifice on the part of Americans" The changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery is one of the many roles of the Army's Old Guard. The unit conducts...

CBS News 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this