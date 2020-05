Jo-Ann Willis RT @WestWingReport: Annie Glenn, the devoted widow of former astronaut and Ohio Sen. John Glenn, has died from coronavirus. Mrs. Glenn was… 6 minutes ago djuna RT @EpochTimes: “She represented all that is good about our country,” said #Ohio Gov. @MikeDeWine. Annie Glenn, wife of the late astronaut… 6 minutes ago Jo-Ann Willis RT @NBCPhiladelphia: Annie Glenn, wife of the late astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn who overcame a childhood stutter to become an advocat… 7 minutes ago Jo-Ann Willis RT @YahooNews: Annie Glenn, the widow of astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn and a communication disorders advocate, died Tuesday at age 100… 7 minutes ago Tod Selner RT @NBCNightlyNews: Annie Glenn, the widow of astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn and a communication disorders advocate, died at age 100: h… 7 minutes ago lou turco Annie Glenn, widow of astronaut John Glenn, dies at 100 from coronavirus | Fox News R.I.P. Annie https://t.co/11X7QHUc7L 9 minutes ago Danielle RT @TODAYshow: Annie Glenn battled stuttering her whole life — her challenge became her legacy https://t.co/cZpBwrA2qh 9 minutes ago Lance D. Kewley RT @jsolomonReports: Annie Glenn, widow of astronaut John Glenn, dies at age 100 | Just The News https://t.co/IZgRvIbAfY 13 minutes ago