Matt Lauer is firing off at Ronan Farrow following a recent New York Times story questioning the 32-year-old journalist’s reporting integrity, called “Is...

NY Times Media Columnist Ben Smith Questions Ronan Farrow’s ‘Misleading’ and ‘Dangerous’ Journalism Ronan Farrow is known for taking down powerful men like Harvey Weinstein and Matt Lauer with his in-depth reporting, but on Sunday, New York Times’ new media...

The Wrap 2 days ago Also reported by • Mediaite