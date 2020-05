NYC Jails Oversight Agency Warns Of Second COVID-19 Wave If Inmate Population Jumps Back Pre-Virus Levels Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

"We live today in hope of a better tomorrow, but we live in clear expectation that there will be a surge in infections and a surge in deaths later this year." [ more › ] "We live today in hope of a better tomorrow, but we live in clear expectation that there will be a surge in infections and a surge in deaths later this year." [ more › ] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this