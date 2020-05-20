Global  

LeBron James hails new NCAA law in California

CBS News Wednesday, 20 May 2020
A controversial new law was signed by California's governor Monday, allowing college athletes to earn big paychecks for endorsement deals. As it faces pushback, Jamie Yuccas reports the law is getting support from NBA star LeBron James.
