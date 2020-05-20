Cheerleader Bit By Copperhead Snake While Practicing Routines In Backyard
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () A Texas high school cheerleader who was using her time away from school during the coronavirus pandemic to brush-up on her skills was bitten by a venomous Copperhead snake and had to be rushed to the hospital.
Occurred on May 14, 2020 / Huffman, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "Paris, a cheerleader was going to practice her tumbling, so was videoing herself like she always does. When she took off her shoes, she got bit by a copperhead snake and did not even know it. She thought a stick or something stabbed...