You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Essential Workers Are Walking Off the Job for International Workers Day



Today is International Workers Day and essential workers from Amazon, Instacart, Whole Foods, Walmart, Target, and more are demanding change. An unprecedented coalition of workers will walk off the job.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:22 Published 3 weeks ago Amazon workers walk off the job



Workers at the Amazon facility in Romulus walked off the job to protest conditions inside the facility during the COVID-19 outbreak. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:51 Published on April 1, 2020

Tweets about this