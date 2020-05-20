Global  

Michael Cohen: Prison release for ex-Trump lawyer over virus

BBC News Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Michael Cohen will continue serving his sentence at home as Covid-19 spreads in prisons.
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Michael Cohen Granted Early Release To Home Confinement

Michael Cohen Granted Early Release To Home Confinement 00:34

 President Donald Trump's former personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen is about to be released from prison. According to Business Insider, the early release is linked to the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. A source says Cohen will serve out the rest of his three-year sentence...

Judge Denies Martin Shkreli Release From Prison During Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Judge Denies Martin Shkreli Release From Prison During Coronavirus Pandemic

Pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli asked to be released from prison to work on a COVID-19 cure. According to Business Insider, court documents show Shkreli’s plea was denied by a federal judge...

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published
Michael Cohen Will Remain In Jail For A While Longer [Video]

Michael Cohen Will Remain In Jail For A While Longer

Michael Cohen was going to be released from prison and allowed to finish his sentence in home confinement. Yet a source told ABC News that Cohen will remain in jail, although the reason why is unknown...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

AP source: Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen to be released from prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen will be released from federal prison Thursday and is expected to...
Seattle Times

Michael Cohen Reportedly Being Released to Home Confinement This Week

Michael Cohen Reportedly Being Released to Home Confinement This WeekFormer Trump lawyer *Michael Cohen* is being released from prison to home confinement tomorrow.
Mediaite


