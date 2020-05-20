Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Orleans jeweler designs American flag face-mask charm to raise money for homeless veterans

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
A New Orleans jeweler has designed an American flag face mask charm to raise money for homeless veterans ahead of Memorial Day, in a patriotic tribute to servicemen and women and frontline coronavirus health care workers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KMBC - Published
News video: 'See a need, fill a need': Veteran owned theater company collects masks for homeless, at-risk Veterans

'See a need, fill a need': Veteran owned theater company collects masks for homeless, at-risk Veterans 01:12

 The Charlie Mike Theater Company and After Action Network are paying it forward after exceeding their mask collection goal

Related videos from verified sources

Most Americans have no clue why we celebrate Memorial Day [Video]

Most Americans have no clue why we celebrate Memorial Day

Less than half of Americans know the true meaning behind Memorial Day, according to a new survey.The survey of 2,000 Americans revealed just 43% were aware it's a holiday honoring those who died in..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
'Cancer Alley' Residents Face Higher Death Rates In Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

'Cancer Alley' Residents Face Higher Death Rates In Coronavirus Pandemic

'Cancer Alley' is a stretch of communities along the Mississippi River between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Residents there have disproportionately high cancer rates. Now, a new paper reveals they're..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:40Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this