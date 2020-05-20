New Orleans jeweler designs American flag face-mask charm to raise money for homeless veterans
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () A New Orleans jeweler has designed an American flag face mask charm to raise money for homeless veterans ahead of Memorial Day, in a patriotic tribute to servicemen and women and frontline coronavirus health care workers.
