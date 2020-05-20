Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

All six crew members were asleep before deadly dive boat fire, NTSB report says

CBS News Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
New information about the deadly dive boat fire in California raises concerns about whether the crew broke any laws. The wreckage of the boat, Conception, was pulled from the water near Santa Barbara on Thursday. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: 1 Woman, 1 Child Injured In Fort Lauderdale Boat Fire

1 Woman, 1 Child Injured In Fort Lauderdale Boat Fire 00:26

 The two injured were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lawyers For Owners Of Dive Boat Conception Seek Dismissal Of Suit Filed On Behalf Of Victim [Video]

Lawyers For Owners Of Dive Boat Conception Seek Dismissal Of Suit Filed On Behalf Of Victim

Lawyers for the owners of a dive boat that burned off the coast of Santa Barbara, killing 34, last September filed court papers today arguing that claims brought by the daughter of one of the victims..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:32Published
Fire Spreads To Several Boats At Key Biscayne's Crandon Marina [Video]

Fire Spreads To Several Boats At Key Biscayne's Crandon Marina

A boat fire at Key Biscayne's Crandon Marina spread to three other boats Thursday morning.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:04Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Diving community reacts to deadly California boat fire

Thirty-three bodies have now been recovered from Monday's deadly California boat fire and one person is still missing. The NTSB is also investigating the other...
CBS News

Crew members from California boat fire claim smoke alarms never went off

As federal investigators work to determine the cause of the deadly boat fire off southern California last week, the community of Santa Barbara came together to...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this