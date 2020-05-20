All six crew members were asleep before deadly dive boat fire, NTSB report says



Recent related videos from verified sources Lawyers For Owners Of Dive Boat Conception Seek Dismissal Of Suit Filed On Behalf Of Victim



Lawyers for the owners of a dive boat that burned off the coast of Santa Barbara, killing 34, last September filed court papers today arguing that claims brought by the daughter of one of the victims.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago Fire Spreads To Several Boats At Key Biscayne's Crandon Marina



A boat fire at Key Biscayne's Crandon Marina spread to three other boats Thursday morning. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:04 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Diving community reacts to deadly California boat fire Thirty-three bodies have now been recovered from Monday's deadly California boat fire and one person is still missing. The NTSB is also investigating the other...

CBS News 1 day ago



Crew members from California boat fire claim smoke alarms never went off As federal investigators work to determine the cause of the deadly boat fire off southern California last week, the community of Santa Barbara came together to...

CBS News 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this