Here’s how much money you need to be happy, according to one expert

CBS News Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Professor Laurie Santos created the most popular class at Yale University: “Psychology and the Good Life.” In her new podcast, “The Happiness Lab,” she interviews notable guests like figure skater Michelle Kwan, the Talking Heads’ David Byrne, swimming coach Bob Bowman, and veteran and actor J.R. Martinez. Santos joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss what science says about our happiness.
