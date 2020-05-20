|
Body of Former Pro Wrestler Shad Gaspard Found on Beach
|
|
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Shad Gaspard, 39, was caught in a rip current with his 10-year-old son, Aryeh. His last words were “just secure my son, rescue my son,” the authorities said.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard Found Dead on Beach at Age 39
Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard
Found Dead on Beach at Age 39 The former WWE wrestler was
found dead Wednesday morning on the
shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:13Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this