Body of Former Pro Wrestler Shad Gaspard Found on Beach

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Shad Gaspard, 39, was caught in a rip current with his 10-year-old son, Aryeh. His last words were “just secure my son, rescue my son,” the authorities said.
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Body Found On Venice Beach Believed To Be Former WWE Star Shad Gaspard

Body Found On Venice Beach Believed To Be Former WWE Star Shad Gaspard 01:33

 Gaspard had gone missing Sunday while swimming with his son. Tina Patel reports.

Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard Found Dead on Beach at Age 39 [Video]

Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard Found Dead on Beach at Age 39

Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard Found Dead on Beach at Age 39 The former WWE wrestler was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published
Body Of Former WWE Star Washes Up On Venice Beach [Video]

Body Of Former WWE Star Washes Up On Venice Beach

Shad Gaspard reportedly told rescuers to save his boy when they were swept out to see by a rip tide. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:48Published

Sport24.co.za | Former pro wrestling star Gaspard found dead on beach

The body of former World Wrestling Entertainment star Shad Gaspard, who was last seen swimming off Los Angeles' Venice Beach, was found along the shore on...
News24

Former WWE star Shad Gaspard missing after being caught in ocean current

Rescue crews searching for former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard, who was swept away while swimming Sunday at Venice Beach, California.
USATODAY.com


