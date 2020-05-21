Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Crew members from California boat fire claim smoke alarms never went off

CBS News Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
As federal investigators work to determine the cause of the deadly boat fire off southern California last week, the community of Santa Barbara came together to remember the victims. Efforts are underway to raise the wreckage from the sea floor and figure out what happened. In interviews with the National Transportation Safety Board, surviving crew members claimed smoke alarms on the boat, Conception, never went off. Kris Van Cleave reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Localish - Published
News video: Fire Escape Planning with the Family

Fire Escape Planning with the Family 05:18

 Fire Departments respond to approximately 374,000 home fires each year in the U.S. Three in five deaths occur in homes without properly working smoke alarms or no alarm at all. So, we asked firefighters from all over the U.S. for tips on staying safe at home. For more fire safety tips visit...

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Major incident' declared as huge fire rips through industrial estate in St Helens, UK [Video]

'Major incident' declared as huge fire rips through industrial estate in St Helens, UK

A fire that has ravaged an industrial building in St Helens, UK has been declared a "major incident" by local authorities on Wednesday (May 20). Footage shows large plumes of smoke rising from a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:30Published
1 Woman, 1 Child Injured In Fort Lauderdale Boat Fire [Video]

1 Woman, 1 Child Injured In Fort Lauderdale Boat Fire

The two injured were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:26Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Man who lost 5 family members in California boat fire: "You don't want to believe it"

The Coast Guard has suspended its search for survivors following a deadly boat fire off the coast of California. Newly-released video shows the vessel burning...
CBS News

Investigators believe California boat fire started on the second level

Federal investigators revealed a possible cause of Monday's California dive boat disaster. In all, 34 people were killed when the boat caught fire and sank. Kris...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this