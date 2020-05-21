Crew members from California boat fire claim smoke alarms never went off

Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

As federal investigators work to determine the cause of the deadly boat fire off southern California last week, the community of Santa Barbara came together to remember the victims. Efforts are underway to raise the wreckage from the sea floor and figure out what happened. In interviews with the National Transportation Safety Board, surviving crew members claimed smoke alarms on the boat, Conception, never went off. Kris Van Cleave reports. 👓 View full article

