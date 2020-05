Walmart to end some ammunition sales Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

A month after the deadly shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, the company will stop selling some types of ammunition and end handgun sales in Alaska. But Walmart is not changing its policy on customers carrying concealed guns with permits. Mireya Villarreal has the latest. 👓 View full article

