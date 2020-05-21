Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony returns home

Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The family of the five-year-old boy who was thrown from a third-floor balcony at Minnesota's Mall of America back in April posted an update on GoFundMe on Tuesday. "We are pleased to share that our son completed his inpatient rehabilitation and is now home," the family wrote. The boy suffered significant head trauma and broken bones and needed multiple surgeries after he was tossed nearly 40 feet to the ground by a stranger.


