Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony returns home

CBS News Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
The family of the five-year-old boy who was thrown from a third-floor balcony at Minnesota's Mall of America back in April posted an update on GoFundMe on Tuesday. "We are pleased to share that our son completed his inpatient rehabilitation and is now home," the family wrote. The boy suffered significant head trauma and broken bones and needed multiple surgeries after he was tossed nearly 40 feet to the ground by a stranger.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Boy thrown off Mall of America balcony now "walking perfectly"

A young Minnesota boy is making an incredible recovery after being thrown 40-feet off a balcony. Landen Hoffman's family says he is now "walking perfectly" and...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TrippinHippy3

TrippinHippy @RexChapman I can show you a video of a white kid getting stomped to death on the street by a black man for no reas… https://t.co/Ike83Rms4J 2 hours ago

melaniariz

Ligia RT @dr_solemnis: Remember all those riots in Minnesota after a 5-year-old White boy, Landen Hoffmann, was thrown by a black man from a 40-f… 6 hours ago

underloafin

Booker T. Boogity, Tuskegee town drunk @Classic_Happy also the 5 y/o kid that got thrown from the balcony at mall of america. 15 hours ago