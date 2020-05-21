The negative health impacts of drinking soda

Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Two studies reveal how your diet can have negative and long-lasting impacts on your health in new ways. One study found that a teenager's extremely poor eating habits caused him to effectively go blind; another found that people who drank at least two sugar-sweetened soft drinks a day had a higher risk of death from digestive diseases. Registered dietitian Samantha Heller joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the studies, and what they mean for soda drinkers and picky eaters. 👓 View full article

