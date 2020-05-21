Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The negative health impacts of drinking soda

CBS News Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Two studies reveal how your diet can have negative and long-lasting impacts on your health in new ways. One study found that a teenager's extremely poor eating habits caused him to effectively go blind; another found that people who drank at least two sugar-sweetened soft drinks a day had a higher risk of death from digestive diseases. Registered dietitian Samantha Heller joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the studies, and what they mean for soda drinkers and picky eaters.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this