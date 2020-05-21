Multiple people shot at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Arizona senator says

adriana. RT @nosoupforgeorge: Is this the "normal" we were hoping to return to? Because if so, that "normal" isn't good enough. #GunControlNow #Ba… 4 minutes ago

Christopher Burnett RT @abc15: "We are monitoring this closely. @Arizona_DPS has been in contact with @GlendaleAZPD throughout the situation and the state stan… 5 minutes ago

J Jet RT @azcentral: #BREAKING At least two people have been shot at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale. Police said at least one perso… 11 minutes ago

SCOTT PATRIQT 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲⭐⭐⭐ RT @McguireScotty: From Arizona Central: 30 minutes ago. Three people were shot at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale on Wednesda… 15 minutes ago

🌟Living VirtualID✨ is BORN not MADE RT @Cernovich: Reports of multiple people shot at Westgate in Glendale, police advising to avoid the area https://t.co/t8I2R6Y5pf 30 minutes ago

Marilyn⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @azcentral: Here's what we know about the Westgate shooting so far: https://t.co/BB8hKqDl2A 33 minutes ago

justhumorme I see we’re getting back to normal already! #OpenAmericaNOW #Resist https://t.co/1AZOmwAMKl 35 minutes ago