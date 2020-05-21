Global  

Multiple people shot at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Arizona senator says

azcentral.com Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Glendale police did not immediately respond to inquiries from The Arizona Republic.
 
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Three people wounded in Arizona shooting

Three people wounded in Arizona shooting 01:06

 A suspect is in custody after three people were shot at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Arizona on Wednesday night (May 20), according to Glendale police officer Tiffany Ngalula.

Three people wounded in Arizona shooting, police say [Video]

Three people wounded in Arizona shooting, police say

A suspect is in custody after three people were shot at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Arizona on Wednesday night (May 20), according to Glendale police officer Tiffany Ngalula.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published
Reports of multiple people shot at shopping center in Arizona [Video]

Reports of multiple people shot at shopping center in Arizona

Multiple police agencies are responding to Westgate shopping center in Glendale, Arizona, after reports that at least two people were shot.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published

At least three people injured in shooting at Arizona shopping complex, police say

A suspect is in custody after three people were shot Wednesday night at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Arizona, police say.
CTV News

'Armed terrorist' shoots 3 people at Westgate Entertainment District near Phoenix; shooter in custody, police say

Arizona State Sen. Martin Quezada tweeted that he witnessed a shooter armed with an AR-15 near the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale.
USATODAY.com

