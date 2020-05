Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Football players at Lyon College in Arkansas have shaved their heads for their coach, who is fighting cancer. Offensive Coordinator Kris Sweet was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in early July and began chemotherapy this month. Sweet said that what his players did shows their compassion – but that he doesn't want his illness to be a distraction for the team.