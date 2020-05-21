Johnson & Johnson calls judge's ruling "flawed," plans to appeal $572 million ruling in opioid trial
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () An Oklahoma judge ruled Monday that Johnson & Johnson's misleading marketing led to addictions and deadly overdoses of opioids. The consumer products giant plans to appeal the $572 million verdict. Omar Villafranca reports.
Johnson & Johnson announced on Tuesday they will stop selling their popular talc Baby Powder.
According to Reuters, the decision will affect only the United States and Canadian markets.
J&J says demand has waned in the wake of what they called "misinformation" about the safety of the...