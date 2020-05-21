Global  

Why Naomi Osaka is "nervous" to talk to Serena Williams

Thursday, 21 May 2020
The 139th U.S. Open starts in New York City next week and Naomi Osaka, one of the biggest names in tennis, will be there to defend her title. At 21 years old, she is the second highest-paid female athlete in the world, according to Forbes. Osaka won last year’s open, defeating tennis legend Serena Williams on her way to back-to-back Grand Slam victories. Vladimir Duthiers reports.
