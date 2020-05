You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources FOP to courts: Consider violence spike when setting bonds



Cincinnati Police Chief Elliot Isaac and Fraternal Order of Police Local 69 President Dan Hils scheduled a news conference Thursday afternoon, to discuss the recent uptick in violent crime in the weeks.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:59 Published 6 days ago State Police Hold Press Conference Following Chase In Fayette County



Police held a press conference after an escaped inmate led them on a chase through Fayette County. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:28 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this