Ghislaine Maxwell was apparently living at secluded mansion in New England beach town Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

CBS News has confirmed with a nearby property manager that British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was recently living at a secluded mansion in the small New England beach town Manchester-by-the-Sea and going by the names "G" or "G Max." Maxwell is accused of overseeing Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex trafficking ring and has kept a low profile since his death. Meg Oliver reports. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published 2 weeks ago NJ Town Implements Parking Restrictions To Keep Beach Crowds Down 02:04 Overcrowding at the beach is a main concern as we move closer to the summer. In one New Jersey town, there's a move to keep the number of out-of-towners down; CBS2's Christina Fan reports. You Might Like

Tweets about this World News Ghislaine Maxwell Was Apparently Living At Secluded Mansion In New England Beach Town more at… https://t.co/vwd5XAlJCS 1 week ago