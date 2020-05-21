Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Simone Biles makes history with a "triple-double"

CBS News Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Simone Biles became the first women to complete the "triple double" in competition. She won the "all-around" at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, her record-tying sixth national title. Norah O'Donnell reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Simone Biles wins 25th gold medal at Gymnastics World Championships

Simone Biles has flipped and twisted her way to two more gold medals at the Gymnastics World Championships in Germany. The victory makes her the most decorated...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this