Simone Biles makes history with a "triple-double"
Simone Biles makes history with a "triple-double"
Thursday, 21 May 2020
1 hour ago
)
Simone Biles became the first women to complete the "triple double" in competition. She won the "all-around" at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, her record-tying sixth national title. Norah O'Donnell reports.
Recent related news from verified sources
Simone Biles wins 25th gold medal at Gymnastics World Championships
Simone Biles has flipped and twisted her way to two more gold medals at the Gymnastics World Championships in Germany. The victory makes her the most decorated...
CBS News
20 hours ago
