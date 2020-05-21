Simone Biles makes history with a "triple-double" Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Simone Biles became the first women to complete the "triple double" in competition. She won the "all-around" at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, her record-tying sixth national title. Norah O'Donnell reports. 👓 View full article

