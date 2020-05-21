Global  

Former President George W. Bush shows pictures of first grandson

CBS News Thursday, 21 May 2020
Former President George W. Bush's daughter, Jenna Bush Hager, gave birth to a boy on Friday. It's her third child and first son. The baby was named Henry Harold Hager, after his dad and Jenna's maternal grandfather.
