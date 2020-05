Credit: TomoNews US - Published 9 hours ago Mississippi Governor Pranked Into Saying 'Harry Azcrac' 02:30 JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, U.S. — Mississippi Governor, Tate Reeves was pranked into reciting a fake name while reading the names of high school graduates from his alma mater. The governor had asked people to submit names of high school seniors so that he could read them on his webcast, in lieu of a...