Recent related videos from verified sources Local Doctors Wary About Using Hydroxychloroquine To Treatment Coronavirus Without More Studies



The malaria and anti-inflammatory drug hydroxychloroquine had been hailed as a game changer. A number of observational studies hint that might not be the case; KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:08 Published 2 days ago T Cells Play Pivotal Role In Fighting Coronavirus



The latest studies on COVID-19 and the efforts to find treatments are showing how our immune system may fight the disease. Researchers have found that the immune system’s T cells play a pivotal role.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Good News: Moderna’s Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Shows Promising Signs for Immunity Response An announcement from the biotech company, Moderna, provided some encouraging news on Monday regarding the development of a possible vaccine to counteract the...

Mediaite 3 days ago



VolitionRx announces share offering to boost product development and clinical studies VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) announced a new funding round to support the epigenetics company’s continued product development and clinical studies....

Proactive Investors 2 days ago



