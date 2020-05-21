Miami Weather: Hot & Steamy, A Few Afternoon Storms Possible

A strong spring storm will keep its grasp tight across Northeast Wisconsin tonight and Monday with heavy rains, cool temperatures, and windy conditions. Lakeshore flood advisories and warnings are in place across lakeside counties until Monday evening. Flood advisories, flood warnings, and flood...
Today will have increasing clouds with highs in the upper-50s to around 60 which is still 5-10° below normal. The winds will be picking up out of the SE which will cool us down quite a bit along Lake..