The Stud, San Francisco's oldest gay bar, is closing due to the pandemic
Thursday, 21 May 2020 (
2 hours ago)
It is one of the country's most iconic bars.
San Francisco's Gay Men's Chorus Carries On Amid Coronavirus Tim Seelig, the Artistic Director of the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus, talks to CBSN Bay Area about the launch of SFGMC TV. The free online platform allows supporters to stay connecting to the chorus.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 04:39 Published 2 weeks ago
FDA Relaxes Restrictions For Blood Donations For Gay Men The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has relaxed blood donor restrictions for gay men due to shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic. Betty Yu talked to one gay man who insists the old rules are.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:29 Published on April 5, 2020
