The Stud, San Francisco's oldest gay bar, is closing due to the pandemic

Kitten on the Keys RT @eBARnews: The Stud, San Francisco's oldest continuously-operating LGBT club, will be closing its doors permanently, according to a news… 38 minutes ago Cindy Gueli RT @PinkNews: Oldest gay bar in San Francisco holds drag funeral via Zoom as coronavirus closes it down after 55 years https://t.co/LWtAzN2… 48 minutes ago Bay Area Reporter The Stud, San Francisco's oldest continuously-operating LGBT club, will be closing its doors permanently, according… https://t.co/yxls0umK9M 1 hour ago PinkNews Oldest gay bar in San Francisco holds drag funeral via Zoom as coronavirus closes it down after 55 years https://t.co/LWtAzN2wiE 1 hour ago A.Hyyrylainen-Trett RT @PatrickStrud: Such a loss. Loved this place. My darling San Francisco. SF's Oldest Gay Bar "The Stud" Closes for Good https://t.co/KC… 2 hours ago Phil Matier RT @RyanKost: Turns out reports of The Stud's demise are premature. The city's oldest***bar is still planning for a future in San Franc… 2 hours ago Patrick Strudwick Such a loss. Loved this place. My darling San Francisco. SF's Oldest Gay Bar "The Stud" Closes for Good https://t.co/KCdpZe5SgF 3 hours ago Twisted Bear The Stud, San Francisco's oldest gay bar, permanently closes location due to COVID-19 https://t.co/DtmIrolqyX 4 hours ago