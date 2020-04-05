Global  

The Stud, San Francisco's oldest gay bar, is closing due to the pandemic

CBS News Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
It is one of the country's most iconic bars.
Recent related videos from verified sources

San Francisco's Gay Men's Chorus Carries On Amid Coronavirus [Video]

San Francisco's Gay Men's Chorus Carries On Amid Coronavirus

Tim Seelig, the Artistic Director of the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus, talks to CBSN Bay Area about the launch of SFGMC TV. The free online platform allows supporters to stay connecting to the chorus..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:39Published
FDA Relaxes Restrictions For Blood Donations For Gay Men [Video]

FDA Relaxes Restrictions For Blood Donations For Gay Men

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has relaxed blood donor restrictions for gay men due to shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic. Betty Yu talked to one gay man who insists the old rules are..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Oldest gay bar in San Francisco holds drag funeral via Zoom as coronavirus closes it down after 55 years

The Stud, San Francisco’s oldest gay bar, has announced that it will be closing its doors for good as the coronavirus pandemic has left it no longer able to...
PinkNews

Historic S.F. gay bar will close, victim of Covid-19 shutdown

The Stud, one of San Francisco's best-known and most historic gay bars, is close its location permanently. The 18-member collective that owns the bar announced...
bizjournals

Tweets about this

kittenonthekeys

Kitten on the Keys RT @eBARnews: The Stud, San Francisco's oldest continuously-operating LGBT club, will be closing its doors permanently, according to a news… 38 minutes ago

historybyte

Cindy Gueli RT @PinkNews: Oldest gay bar in San Francisco holds drag funeral via Zoom as coronavirus closes it down after 55 years https://t.co/LWtAzN2… 48 minutes ago

eBARnews

Bay Area Reporter The Stud, San Francisco's oldest continuously-operating LGBT club, will be closing its doors permanently, according… https://t.co/yxls0umK9M 1 hour ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Oldest gay bar in San Francisco holds drag funeral via Zoom as coronavirus closes it down after 55 years https://t.co/LWtAzN2wiE 1 hour ago

Juvelad

A.Hyyrylainen-Trett RT @PatrickStrud: Such a loss. Loved this place. My darling San Francisco. SF's Oldest Gay Bar "The Stud" Closes for Good https://t.co/KC… 2 hours ago

philmatier

Phil Matier RT @RyanKost: Turns out reports of The Stud's demise are premature. The city's oldest***bar is still planning for a future in San Franc… 2 hours ago

PatrickStrud

Patrick Strudwick Such a loss. Loved this place. My darling San Francisco. SF's Oldest Gay Bar "The Stud" Closes for Good https://t.co/KCdpZe5SgF 3 hours ago

TwistedBearBCN

Twisted Bear The Stud, San Francisco's oldest gay bar, permanently closes location due to COVID-19 https://t.co/DtmIrolqyX 4 hours ago