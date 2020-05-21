Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

3 Injured in Mall Shooting in Arizona, Officials Say

NYTimes.com Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
The gunfire erupted at the Westgate Entertainment District, an outdoor shopping center that had recently reopened, the authorities said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Mass shooting at Arizona shopping mall leaves three injured

Police have not confirmed motives behind shooting
Independent

At least 2 injured after gunman goes on rampage at Arizona mall, one suspect in custody

At least 2 injured after gunman goes on rampage at Arizona mall, one suspect in custodyAt least two people have been shot after a gunman, reportedly wielding an AR-15 style rifle at the time of the attack, opened fire at a mall outside Phoenix,...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnastasiaBhause

codename BEAVERHAUSEN RT @palafo: 3 Injured in Mall Shooting in Arizona, Officials Say https://t.co/hOXCfU5Onz 54 seconds ago

106_lobo

Radio Lobo 106.5 At least three people injured in Arizona mall shooting https://t.co/Mmt8pEpVsx 2 minutes ago

Salem_AoA

Tanner Goodman 3 Injured in Mall Shooting in Arizona, Officials Say https://t.co/031u8X0jA8 5 minutes ago

JesseCoffey15

Jesse Coffey At least three people injured in Arizona mall shooting https://t.co/d4o6JOc8fw 6 minutes ago

crnidge

MXR/carnidge RT @TODAYshow: Multiple people are injured, and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a mall in Glendale, Arizona that had recently r… 9 minutes ago

AmbroseGier

Ambrose Gier "3 Injured in Mall Shooting in Arizona, Officials Say" by Neil Vigdor via NYT https://t.co/GGh1QFEI2f 14 minutes ago

txpaca

walter Who the heck is at the mall? #pandemic At least three people injured in Arizona mall shooting https://t.co/3oPTT3nksR 17 minutes ago

PrettyDamnRude_

Bad Mom RT @WVTM13: Swarm of law enforcement at a mall in Glendale, Arizona following a shooting at a mall that injured at least two people #Glenda… 20 minutes ago