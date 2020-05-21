Global  

Long Island weather:Â Bright and clear, high in the low 60s

Newsday Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Enjoy today's sunny, cool weather â there is a 20% chance of showers tomorrow afternoon and downpours are likely for almost all of Saturday, the National Weather Service said.
