Long Island weather:Â Bright and clear, high in the low 60s



Recent related videos from verified sources Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast



A strong spring storm will keep its grasp tight across Northeast Wisconsin tonight and Monday with heavy rains, cool temperatures, and windy conditions. Lakeshore flood advisories and warnings are in.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:42 Published 5 days ago Mostly clear and cool Friday night



Today was perfect with sunshine, temps in the 70s and low humidity, but changes are coming. The wind will shift off the lake late this afternoon and areas near the lake will cool into the 50s while.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:36 Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Long Island weather: Mostly cloudy skies, high in upper 60s today, NWS says Sunny skies and temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s are expected Tuesday through Thursday, before rain likely arrives Friday.

Newsday 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this