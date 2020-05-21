Long Island weather:Â Bright and clear, high in the low 60s
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () Enjoy today's sunny, cool weather â there is a 20% chance of showers tomorrow afternoon and downpours are likely for almost all of Saturday, the National Weather Service said.
High pressure is building in from the west & will control our weather into Saturday. Today, we're going to have plenty of sun with nicer temperatures and not that much wind. Highs will be in the low-70s, though an eastery breeze will keep us much cooler by the lake and bay. Tonight will be dry, nice...
A strong spring storm will keep its grasp tight across Northeast Wisconsin tonight and Monday with heavy rains, cool temperatures, and windy conditions. Lakeshore flood advisories and warnings are in..