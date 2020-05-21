Earlier lockdown 'could have saved 36,000 lives' - study

Claude Balls RT @theJeremyVine: Astonishing. We need to know if SAGE recommended this to ministers and were ignored. 📰Bringing in lockdown just ONE WE… 6 seconds ago

Nervous Stagecoach Driver RT @RichardBurgon: While they were speculating about "herd immunity" and allowing mass gatherings to go ahead, an earlier Government lockdo… 9 seconds ago

HIMSELF ISOLATING RT @Rachael_Swindon: Why isn’t this absolutely everywhere? And it’s in the Torygraph. Earlier lockdown could have prevented three-quart… 15 seconds ago

Neutron Universe @AlexBerenson @nytimes True, and also earlier lockdowns could have no doubt prevented regular flu deaths, driving d… https://t.co/obGeykzGB6 30 seconds ago

Ian Shaw 🕷 RT @mikegalsworthy: “Researchers say that if the UK had imposed lockdown seven days earlier, its death toll would be on a par with 8,000 in… 31 seconds ago

Lost In Idiocracy 🙄 At Least 54,000 U.S. Deaths Could Have Been Avoided If Lockdown Had Come Two Weeks Earlier https://t.co/w21Mkmip04 46 seconds ago