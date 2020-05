Recent related videos from verified sources Dead body of leopard found in AP's Ananthapuramu



The dead body of a leopard was found at Kambadur village in Ananthapuramu district of Andhra Pradesh. Local people informed the forest department officials, who in turn recovered the body of leopard... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30 Published 4 days ago NYPD Officer Accused Of Killing Childhood Friend On Long Island



Police on Long Island reveal an off-duty NYPD officer shot his childhood friend Christopher Curro several times in the head; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:02 Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources NYPD Officer Faces Murder Charges In Shooting Death Of Childhood Friend On Long Island Errick Allen, 26, of North Massapequa, faces second degree murder charges in the shooting death of Christopher Curro, 25, of West Babylon.

CBS 2 7 hours ago



3 plead guilty to aiding man charged in officer’s killing GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Three men pleaded guilty Tuesday for their roles in helping the man who is charged with capital murder in the 2019 shooting death of a...

Seattle Times 2 days ago



