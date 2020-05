HOOD CERTIFIED RT @thedailybeast: Trump announced that the United States will pull out from the major 35-nation arms control treaty that allows nations to… 7 seconds ago Samuel Jacobs 👍 Nice on paper, reality...not needed. For those who work on classified tech and intelligence know we don't need th… https://t.co/bR1G5m1953 2 minutes ago Joseph Quintas RT @FreeBeacon: Senior Trump administration officials said the U.S. is pulling out of Open Skies because of Russia's repeated violations of… 2 minutes ago karenfadus Trump to pull out of "Open Skies" arms control accord https://t.co/8U9WTlwa5G 3 minutes ago Covensure Brokerage Trump to pull out of Open Skies Treaty, source says https://t.co/vnAg8eJ3Rt https://t.co/mr7zdXvPnw 5 minutes ago wendy applehead Trump to pull out of Open Skies Treaty, source says https://t.co/LPaHsl7xeT 5 minutes ago Sergio AH RT @nprpolitics: NEW: President Trump plans to pull the United States out of the Open Skies treaty which, since 2002, has allowed for unarm… 5 minutes ago CORY MANN (USA) 🌈☮️💾🌎🌍🌏 RT @33_facts: The Trump administration is expected to pull out of the "Open Skies" treaty -- which allows unarmed surveillance flights over… 6 minutes ago