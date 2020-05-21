Governor, health officials warn against large gatherings this Memorial Day weekend
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () WASHINGTON - Memorial Day holiday weekend has the governor and health officials worried about gatherings spreading the corona virus. There are many things you can do and cannot do. You can still get outside and enjoy the holiday weekend with hiking, fishing, golfing and such. Many state parks are open for day use, but they are still closed to overnight camping.
Memorial Day Weekend kicks off the summer travel season but will the coronavirus pandemic raise concerns about traveling? TMJ4's Charles Benson talked with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar other efforts to reopen and the race to find a vaccine.