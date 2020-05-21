Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Governor, health officials warn against large gatherings this Memorial Day weekend

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
WASHINGTON - Memorial Day holiday weekend has the governor and health officials worried about gatherings spreading the corona virus. There are many things you can do and cannot do. You can still get outside and enjoy the holiday weekend with hiking, fishing, golfing and such. Many state parks are open for day use, but they are still closed to overnight camping.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Memorial Day travel and the race to find a vaccine

Memorial Day travel and the race to find a vaccine 01:30

 Memorial Day Weekend kicks off the summer travel season but will the coronavirus pandemic raise concerns about traveling? TMJ4's Charles Benson talked with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar other efforts to reopen and the race to find a vaccine.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Murphy Expected To Make Announcement Thursday On Loosening Restrictions For Some Outdoor Activities [Video]

Gov. Murphy Expected To Make Announcement Thursday On Loosening Restrictions For Some Outdoor Activities

The governor said he plans to announce more steps loosening restrictions heading into Memorial Day weekend.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:24Published
Memorial Day by the Numbers [Video]

Memorial Day by the Numbers

Memorial Day by the Numbers These stats were provided by WalletHub. 45 million veterans have served during wartime. 656,000 military service members have lost their lives during combat. New York was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Macy's plans to reopen 80 more stores for Memorial Day weekend after temporary COVID-19 closings

Macy's is reopening 80 more stores that were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic in time for Memorial Day weekend shopping.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBS 2Seattle TimesCBS NewsNewsyReuters

What Ohio's new health advisory means for parties and weddings

The stay-at-home order is now a strong recommendation. But the prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people is still in place. Here's what that all means for...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

seattlepi

SeattlePI Health officials warn against large gatherings over holiday https://t.co/jv7kH8y0v0 1 hour ago

tigrajulia

Олена - ילנה - Elena RT @komonews: You can still enjoy the outdoors this weekend, health officials just ask that you don't hold large gatherings https://t.co/vr… 12 hours ago

sselvinjacob100

Selvin RT @KATUNews: Washington governor, health officials warn against large gatherings this Memorial Day weekend: https://t.co/IlKHePSWyW https… 13 hours ago

KATUNews

KATU News Washington governor, health officials warn against large gatherings this Memorial Day weekend:… https://t.co/hRgldREAZx 13 hours ago

komonews

KOMO News You can still enjoy the outdoors this weekend, health officials just ask that you don't hold large gatherings https://t.co/vrkl4olIhg 14 hours ago

carloseats

Carlos Hernandez (Carlos Eats) RT @conarck: The governor's spokeswoman is sharing commentary by Alex Berenson, a former NYT reporter who has gained notoriety for arguing… 3 days ago