Massive Manhattan power outage was not an attack, officials say Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The federal government could join the investigation into what caused a massive power outage in New York City. More than 70,000 customers across Midtown Manhattan lost power on Saturday. The outage caused major disruption, trapping people in elevators and subway trains. Kris Van Cleave reports. 👓 View full article

