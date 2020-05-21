Global  

Norah O'Donnell on the Apollo 11 anniversary and her "CBS Evening News" debut

CBS News Thursday, 21 May 2020
This week, we’re celebrating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 and its monumental achievement of landing a man on the moon in 1969. "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell spoke with some of the pioneering women involved in the Apollo 11 mission 50 years ago, at a time when the space program was dominated by men. She joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what she learned from those women and her first broadcast as the new anchor of "CBS Evening News."
Jeff Bezos and Caroline Kennedy on plans to head back to the moon

Ahead of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11, "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell sat down with Jeff Bezos and Caroline Kennedy. They discussed the future of...
CBS News

Meet the women behind NASA's historic Apollo 11 launch

Tuesday marks 50 years since three men in space suits set off on the greatest scientific adventure of all time. As the astronauts of Apollo 11 headed to the...
CBS News


