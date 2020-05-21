Norah O'Donnell on the Apollo 11 anniversary and her "CBS Evening News" debut
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () This week, we’re celebrating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 and its monumental achievement of landing a man on the moon in 1969. "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell spoke with some of the pioneering women involved in the Apollo 11 mission 50 years ago, at a time when the space program was dominated by men. She joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what she learned from those women and her first broadcast as the new anchor of "CBS Evening News."