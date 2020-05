Recent related videos from verified sources KDKA Investigates: State Criticized For Inaction As Nursing Home Death Toll Mounts



Over the course of this pandemic, nursing homes and long-term care facilities have become deadly contagions and increasingly the state health department is being called to task for inaction as the.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:37 Published 1 week ago You Might Like

Tweets about this GlobalParadigmShift Lucci: Virus nursing home toll ‘heartbreaking’ https://t.co/9nkzOhLxQQ 23 minutes ago Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Lucci: Virus nursing home toll 'heartbreaking' https://t.co/LyqCoETI6y 1 hour ago Jackie White We love Susan Lucci from All My Children. Join the free AARP call with her tomorrow, May 21, at 1:00 pm EST. She wi… https://t.co/vooFpxffSY 1 day ago