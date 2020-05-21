Global  

Best friends with the "same soul" swear they're twins

CBS News Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Six-year-olds Jia Sarnicola and Zuri Copeland are not just best friends. They swear they're twins, even though they don't have the same skin color. Steve Hartman has their story on the road.
