Alan Dershowitz, Jeffrey Epstein's former lawyer, claims to have proof his accuser is lying

Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Alan Dershowitz, one of Jeffrey Epstein's former lawyers, talks about the new accusations against his former client in his first TV interview since Epstein's indictment. Dershowitz defended Epstein against sex abuse allegations in Florida more than a decade ago. One of Epstein's accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, claims she was forced to have sex with Dershowitz as part of Epstein's alleged sex trafficking operation. Dershowitz says Giuffre and her lawyer, David Boies, falsely accused him as part of an elaborate extortion scheme. Giuffre is suing him for defamation. Mola Lenghi reports.


