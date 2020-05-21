Americans with diabetes traveling to Canada for affordable insulin

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Insulin Maker Offering Free 90-Day Supply To Patients With Financial Hardships Due To Coronavirus



Novo Nordisk is offering a free 90-day supply of insulin to people with diabetes who have lost health insurance coverage because of a change in job status due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Katie Johnston.. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:23 Published on April 21, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Caravan of Americans battling diabetes heads to Canada for affordable insulin The high price of insulin across the country is forcing some families with type 1 diabetes to go north to buy the medication. From 2012 to 2016, the price of...

CBS News 18 hours ago





Tweets about this