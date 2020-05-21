Global  

Americans with diabetes traveling to Canada for affordable insulin

CBS News Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
The price of insulin is forcing some patients with diabetes to travel to Canada in order to buy more affordable insulin. One woman said even with insurance, she's paying more than $700 a month for the medicine she needs. Mireya Villarreal reports.
