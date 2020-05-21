Americans with diabetes traveling to Canada for affordable insulin
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () The price of insulin is forcing some patients with diabetes to travel to Canada in order to buy more affordable insulin. One woman said even with insurance, she's paying more than $700 a month for the medicine she needs. Mireya Villarreal reports.
Novo Nordisk is offering a free 90-day supply of insulin to people with diabetes who have lost health insurance coverage because of a change in job status due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Katie Johnston..