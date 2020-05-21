Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden asks Amy Klobuchar to undergo vetting to be running mate

CBS News Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
The presumptive Democratic nominee has officially asked former opponent Amy Klobuchar to undergo vetting to be his running mate, according to people familiar with the moves.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Report: Biden Has Asked Klobuchar To Undergo Running Mate Vetting

Report: Biden Has Asked Klobuchar To Undergo Running Mate Vetting 00:33

 Joe Biden has reportedly asked Amy Klobuchar to undergo vetting.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Klubuchar Stand By Biden [Video]

Klubuchar Stand By Biden

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is supporting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden amid his sexual assault allegations. On Tuesday, Klobuchar released a prepared statement saying Biden answered..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published
Joe Biden’s Veep Pick [Video]

Joe Biden’s Veep Pick

The former vice president declared he will pick a female running mate and has floated several potential choices.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:27Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Newsy Poll: Democrats Most Excited About Harris, Warren For Biden's VP

Newsy Poll: Democrats Most Excited About Harris, Warren For Biden's VPWatch VideoAs the search for Joe Biden’s vice president enters the spotlight, a new Newsy/Ipsos Poll, focusing on six leading candidates to be Biden's running...
Newsy

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cannotrunfast

DogWhisperer Biden asks Klobuchar to undergo vetting as potential running mate https://t.co/KuVbMtf7Jl 19 seconds ago

jayfiz5

Jay☃️🥁🇺🇸 #bidenklobuchar 2020 RT @KlobucharIn2020: Biden asks #AmyKlobuchar to undergo vetting to be running mate https://t.co/LMPYdhzsc1 31 seconds ago

danidictated

Socially Distanced Dani🐝 #StaySafeStayHome RT @CBSNews: BREAKING: Biden asks Amy Klobuchar to undergo vetting to be running mate https://t.co/QQBbdBpig5 https://t.co/weeGGj9cFz 32 seconds ago

BellaDawn01527

Bella Dawn RT @thehill: #BREAKING: Biden asks Klobuchar to undergo vetting for potential running mate role https://t.co/MzDfVvQ4Q1 https://t.co/pARxmu… 33 seconds ago

Patrick96800084

Patrick RT @DianaLogue2: Biden asks Amy Klobuchar to undergo vetting to be running mate - CBS News https://t.co/zt1MwqgBZq 51 seconds ago

merdette

carol sass Biden asks Amy Klobuchar to undergo vetting to be running mate https://t.co/poGXn9m8PM via @CBSPolitics 1 minute ago

sparadiso11

TruthIsMyComfortFood @JoeBiden NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO!!!!!!! C'MON MAN! USE YOUR HEAD! CHOOSE EITHER @SenWarren OR @staceyabrams WE… https://t.co/pBoP7rD3tX 2 minutes ago

1234abcdef3

Sgnt. Gunnery Hartman RT @jimmy_dore: Bill Maher just took a fistful of Viagra so he can jerk-off to this. Joe Biden asks Amy Klobuchar to undergo VP vetting p… 3 minutes ago