Fyre Festival 2.0? Belgian music festival cancelled as concertgoers arrive
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () Vestiville, a three day gathering in northeastern Belgium that was supposed to feature Cardi B, Migos, and Future, was canceled Friday just as concertgoers were arriving at the venue. The cancellation was reminiscent of Fyre Festival, which in 2017 lured thousands of concertgoers to the Bahamas, only to strand them with little food and no music when organizers couldn’t provide enough basic services for the guests. Its still unclear what prompted Vestiville to be called off. Michelle Miller reports.
Kendall Jenner has reportedly settled a lawsuit with the trustees of the Fyre Festival over accusations she misled her Instagram followers about the disastrous 2017 event, and according to Forbes, the model has agreed to pay $90,000 dollars to end the litigation.