Fyre Festival 2.0? Belgian music festival cancelled as concertgoers arrive

Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Vestiville, a three day gathering in northeastern Belgium that was supposed to feature Cardi B, Migos, and Future, was canceled Friday just as concertgoers were arriving at the venue. The cancellation was reminiscent of Fyre Festival, which in 2017 lured thousands of concertgoers to the Bahamas, only to strand them with little food and no music when organizers couldn’t provide enough basic services for the guests. Its still unclear what prompted Vestiville to be called off. Michelle Miller reports. 👓 View full article

