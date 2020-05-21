Yankees, Red Sox face off in first ever major league game in Europe
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () There may not be a bigger rivalry in American pro sports than the one between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. The major league baseball titans have been clashing since 1901 and have met for more than 2,200 games. But today, they’re taking it to a brand new venue: The teams will meet at London Stadium in just a few hours. It will be the first ever major league game played in Europe, and the first time the teams face off on artificial turf. Ian Lee reports.
