"The Last Pirate of New York": One of the most sensational murder hunts in American history
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () In 1860, the country was on the verge of civil war, and the city of New York was hunting for one of the most infamous criminals of all-time -- although it may not be someone you’ve heard of. Albert Hicks, who was called “The Last Pirate of New York,” was a bridge between Blackbeard and Al Capone, when the worst of the worst transitioned from raiding ships to joining mobs. His chilling story is detailed in a new book by Rich Cohen. Jeff Glor reports.
A New York City restaurant with a rating of three Michelin stars is giving its food away during the pandemic, as the staff prepares thousands of meals for charity. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.