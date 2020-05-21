"The Last Pirate of New York": One of the most sensational murder hunts in American history

Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

In 1860, the country was on the verge of civil war, and the city of New York was hunting for one of the most infamous criminals of all-time -- although it may not be someone you’ve heard of. Albert Hicks, who was called “The Last Pirate of New York,” was a bridge between Blackbeard and Al Capone, when the worst of the worst transitioned from raiding ships to joining mobs. His chilling story is detailed in a new book by Rich Cohen. Jeff Glor reports. 👓 View full article

