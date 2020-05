Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Four years ago, the Supreme Court made same-sex marriage legal across the country. Pride month is celebrated each year in June to recognize the progress of the LGBTQ community and what still needs to be done to achieve full equality. "CBS This Morning" spoke to prominent figures in the LGBTQ world, like Virginia politician Danica Roem, about what pride means to them. 👓 View full article