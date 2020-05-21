Global  

Just Stay Home: Officials Asking New Yorkers To Avoid Public Transit This Memorial Day Weekend

CBS 2 Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Officials are prioritizing Long Island Rail Road service for essential workers and say if you are you not an essential worker, find alternate travel.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: MTA Urging Riders To Avoid Mass Transit To Get To The Beach Over Memorial Day Weekend

MTA Urging Riders To Avoid Mass Transit To Get To The Beach Over Memorial Day Weekend 02:13

 It's not often the MTA tells the public not to take mass transit on a holiday weekend, but that's the message right now; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

