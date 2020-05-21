Just Stay Home: Officials Asking New Yorkers To Avoid Public Transit This Memorial Day Weekend

Coronavirus In New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Updates On Status Of COVID-19 And Beach ReopeningsGov. Phil Murphy and other state officials shared an update on Thursday, May 14, about the coronavirus outbreak across New Jersey and plans for the Jersey Shore on Memorial Day weekend.
As Trump Pivots To Reopening US Economy, COVID-19 Task Force Eyes DisbandingVice President Mike Pence said Tuesday the White House is having conversations about when to wind down its coronavirus task force. Pence said the White House is considering moving the coordination of..
@barb2entropy RT @9NEWSNANCY: Not just police agencies becoming DRUNK w/power—municipal officials are FALLING DOWN DRUNKS!
#LosAngeles is CUTTING OFF PO… 7 minutes ago
Dinamarie RT @CBSNewYork: JUST STAY HOME: Officials are asking New Yorkers to avoid @LIRR, @MTA, public transit this weekend: https://t.co/9tAwl4oq3B… 18 minutes ago
MASTER QUESADILLA MAKER RT @PATreasury: Staying at least six feet apart and staying at home (if possible) is just what officials and agencies who want you to stay… 40 minutes ago
CBS New York JUST STAY HOME: Officials are asking New Yorkers to avoid @LIRR, @MTA, public transit this weekend:… https://t.co/5aNUVNY7vg 55 minutes ago
Courtney Davis @DeityShe I just linked an article that talks about that more. The gist: Stay at home has been working, and we shou… https://t.co/TKwd9BKLqj 2 hours ago
NANCY Not just police agencies becoming DRUNK w/power—municipal officials are FALLING DOWN DRUNKS!
#LosAngeles is CUTTIN… https://t.co/1LuZ9y0LU1 2 hours ago