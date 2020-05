Me & 8 PAWS RT @LMartinezABC: JUST IN FBI says "We have determined that the incident this morning at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi is terrorism… 4 seconds ago

Brett Ferguson RT @SenTedCruz: Today’s despicable shooting at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi – which authorities suspect is related to terrorism – is a… 10 seconds ago

Marie RT @TruthHammer888: BREAKING: FBI says "We have determined that the incident this morning at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi is terror… 12 seconds ago

Mama Sue Trump Supporter RT @virgo6776: One Service Member Injured In Corpus Christi Naval Air Station Shooting https://t.co/OfXVVom7Uh via @dailycaller 52 seconds ago

#tetowaki!! 18 hours watch Charloite RT @NEWS_MAKER: Corpus Christi shooting: Shooter killed, 1 sailor hurt at naval station https://t.co/MqPeJvp2Mg 58 seconds ago

RingDebbie RT @JenGriffinFNC: US official tells Fox attacker at Naval Station Corpus Christi this am “reportedly Arab male.” FBI declares attack “terr… 1 minute ago

Impeach Obama Fox News: Corpus Christi Shooting at Naval Air Station Is Being Investigated By FBI as Terrorism https://t.co/qVf1ZFhtYs 1 minute ago